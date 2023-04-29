PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were hurt during a gunshot incident at the Notorious Lounge in Portsmouth overnight, police confirmed.

Officers were called to the lounge in the 6200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a shooting incident just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined there was an altercation inside the business which resulted in five people getting hurt.

WAVY reached out to police to find out if all of the victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said all five people were treated for gunshot wounds. She said there was only one shot fired, but all the victims were in close proximity. She confirmed none of their injuries are life-threatening.