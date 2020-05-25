Live Now
Five adults displaced after residential fire in Portsmouth

Portsmouth
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Five adults have been displaced following a residential fire on Sunday night.

Portsmouth Fire officials say they were called to the fire in the 3900 block of Two Oaks Road around 11:14 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single residential structure on fire. The fire was marked under control at 11:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the occupants or firefighters. The five displaced adults are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

