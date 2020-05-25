Five adults displaced after residential fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Five adults have been displaced following a residential fire on Sunday night.

Portsmouth Fire officials say they were called to the fire in the 3900 block of Two Oaks Road around 11:14 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single residential structure on fire. The fire was marked under control at 11:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the occupants or firefighters. The five displaced adults are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.