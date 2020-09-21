First responders on scene of accident involving HRT bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are currently on the scene of an accident in Portsmouth involving an HRT bus.

The call for the accident came just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on the intersection of Court Street and Bart Street.

10 On Your Side is still working to find out if there were injuries reported following the accident.

It is yet unknown if the HRT bus was carrying passengers at the time of the accident.

This is the same spot of an accident involving another HRT bus more than a year ago, injuring nearly two dozen people.

On August 19, 2019, police say 21 people in total were hurt, and 16 were taken to the hospital following an accident involving the bus and a minivan.

One person had injuries considered serious.

The driver of the minivan was later charged with failing to yield on a left hand turn.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

