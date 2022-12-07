PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a residential structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services, the call for the fire came in around 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Warfield Drive in the Cavalier Manor area. Officials say there was a report of one person trapped inside the home.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the house, as well as flames coming from the rear of the house.

Officials say an elderly woman was rescued from the living area of the home. She was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital with serious conditions. A primary search of the residence did not yield any additional occupants.

The house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage that has left it uninhabitable. PFRES has initiated the Red Cross, to assist the two occupants who lived in the residence but were not home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors also tell 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf that people called for help after they saw smoke coming from the home and one man even went inside the home.

The fire scene is still active and the cause of the fire is under investigation.