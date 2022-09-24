PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Hatton Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke coming from the rear.

Photo Courtesy: Lauryn Moss

The fire was marked under control at 5:27 p.m.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to safely remove a dog from the structure. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist three adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.