PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Turnpike Road just off of Rodman Avenue in Portsmouth.

Officials say they were notified just after 1:30 a.m. for an apartment building fire in the 3700 block of Turnpike Road. Crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire from the entrance of the building.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. There are no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.