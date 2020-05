PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to an abandoned trailer fire early Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth Fire & Rescue say they received the call around 2:54 a.m. for the fire in the 5100 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

Crews arrived on scene and found the abandoned trailer off of railroad tracks in the wood-line on fire. The fire was marked under control at 3:51 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire under investigation.