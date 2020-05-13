Firefighter transported following house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a residential fire late Tuesday night.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire at 11:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of Martin Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a home that was under renovation with heavy fire showing from it. The fire was marked under control just after 1 a.m.

A firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.