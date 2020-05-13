Live Now
Firefighter transported following house fire in Portsmouth

Portsmouth
Credit: Portsmouth Fire Department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a residential fire late Tuesday night.

Fire officials say they were notified for the fire at 11:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of Martin Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a home that was under renovation with heavy fire showing from it. The fire was marked under control just after 1 a.m.

A firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

