Fire reported in shredder at Wheelabrator in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth emergency crews responded to a fire in a shredder Wednesday afternoon on Victory Boulevard.

Portsmouth Fire Deputy Chief Justin Arnold said the fire was reported at Wheelabrator at 2 Victory Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the multi-story trash processing facility.

Firefighters went inside and found trash had caught fire inside a shredder. It was contained to the machine.

U.S. Navy Engine 21 also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid. The business is just down the road from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or the employees of the business, Arnold said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Last year, there were also two incidents at Wheelabrator.

One was a fire in May.

The second incident was a fire in mid-June — also in a shredder. No injuries were reported during that incident.

