Fire reported at Academy Shopping Center in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to a fire at the Academy Shopping Center Friday afternoon.

That’s in the 3200 block of Academy Avenue.

The fire department posted on Facebook just after 2 p.m. that the fire was ruled under control and that firefighters moved to ventilating neighboring businesses.

WAVY News spoke to the owner of a nail shop in the strip mall who said she saw smoke coming out of the walls.

There were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side has reached out to the Portsmouth Fire Department for more information.