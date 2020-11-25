Crews on scene working active fire in area of Carter Road, Greenefield Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of an active fire in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of Carter Road and Greenefield Drive. It is not known exactly where the fire is or if it’s on North or South Greenefield Drive.
As of 2:50 p.m., officials say that no injuries have been reported with civilians or firefighters.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.
