Crews on scene working active fire in area of Carter Road, Greenefield Drive in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
portsmouth fire department_610183

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of an active fire in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of Carter Road and Greenefield Drive. It is not known exactly where the fire is or if it’s on North or South Greenefield Drive.

As of 2:50 p.m., officials say that no injuries have been reported with civilians or firefighters.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10