1 adult, 2 children taken to hospital after fire on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth Wednesday night sent three people to the hospital, including a man and two children.

Dispatchers say the blaze was in the 1100 block of Victory Boulevard. The call came in reporting the fire around 10:15 p.m.

Fire crews arrived and rescued the man and children from the structure.

All three were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The fire was marked under control just after 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Portsmouth Victory Boulevard fire June 24, 2020 (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

Portsmouth Victory Boulevard fire June 24, 2020 (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

(Photo courtesy: City of Portsmouth)

