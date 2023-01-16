PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are working a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon at an mutli-family property on North Street in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth.

Dispatchers said the call for the fire in the 1400 block, near Court Street, came in at 3:14 p.m.

No other details are available but firefighters said all units were still working as of 4:44 p.m. There are no reports of injuries, and the fire has not spread to adjacent properties.

Video from the scene shows smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.