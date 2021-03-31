Fire on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth displaces 2

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to a fire on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth that displaced two people Wednesday evening.

According to officials, they received the call just after 6:15 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene in the zero block of Merrimac Drive and found light smoke coming from the second-story window.

The fire was under control and extinguished at 6:32 p.m.

Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority are making housing arrangements for two people that were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.