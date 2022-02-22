Fire on conveyor belt at Wheelabrator Portsmouth

Fire on conveyor belt at Wheelabrator Portsmouth on Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out on a conveyor belt at Wheelabrator Portsmouth Tuesday night.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and Navy Regional Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday at 3806 Elm Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire on a conveyor belt. They were able to extinguish the blaze by 8:13 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

