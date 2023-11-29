PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a fire along Atlanta Ave. Wednesday morning.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue and Navy Regional Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 6 a.m. about a possible shed fire in the 1700 block of Atlanta Ave.

Firefighters arrived to find a large shed engulfed in flames. They got it under control quickly, but the shed was destroyed and the fire also caused exterior damage to the main house and several other nearby sheds.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshall’s Office.