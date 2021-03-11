No injuries after 5-unit residence catches fire on Cushing Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Cushing Street in the Cradock area of the city Thursday afternoon.

The call about the fire came in at 3:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Cushing Street, fire officials said.

Crews arrived to find a five-unit residence with “heavy fire” showing from the backside of the building.

According to a fire department spokesperson, the scene was still active as of 5 p.m. The fire was contained, but crews were still working to extinguish hot spots.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Department)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.