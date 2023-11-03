PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders responded to a garage fire Friday morning in Portsmouth.

A garage fire was reported at approximately 7:52 a.m. at a residential structure in the 1300 block of Rodman Ave. Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services arrived at 7:56 a.m. to the location.

Smoke was found coming from a detached garage at the residence, and was extinguished by fire crews at around 8 a.m. The fire was confined to the sealed garage.

There were no injuries reported, and the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.