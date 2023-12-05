PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters rescued an elderly man and his dog from a house fire Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Crews were called to a house fire in the Park Manor section of Portsmouth. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found smoke and fire coming from a two-story detached garage.

As crews were advancing hose lines to beat back the flames, they noticed an elderly man hanging out of a window at the back of the building.

The man was unable to leave the garage by the steps and needed assistance from the rescue crew. Firefighters placed a ladder to the window and helped the man and his dog get to ground level.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.

Fire crews from Portsmouth and Chesapeake were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office determined the fire was accidental. A preliminary investigation revealed that a space heater came into contact with combustible materials which led to the fire.