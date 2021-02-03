Fire contained to 1 apartment at building on Green Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews were able to confine a two-alarm fire to a single apartment Wednesday on Green Street in Portsmouth.

Fire officials said crews responded to the 300 block of Green Street around 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the apartment fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke visible from an apartment on the seventh floor of the eight-story apartment.

All occupants were able to get out of the apartment safely.

Firefighters made an “aggressive interior attack” using the building’s standpipe system in the stairwells. They were able to confine the fire to just one apartment.

There was only some damage from water and smoke in some other areas.

Paramedics on scene evaluated a man for smoke inhalation, but he refused to be taken to a hospital.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to ensure all occupants receive assistance if needed.

Fire officials said around 4:45 p.m. that it was unclear how many people had been displaced.

The case is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.

