PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An abandoned home in the 1600 block of Marshall Avenue in Portsmouth went up in flames Thursday evening and fire investigators are working to figure out why.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 5:18 p.m. Thursday. They arrived five minutes later and quickly got to work, with assistance from Navy Regional Engine 21 and Chesapeake Engine 09. They got the fire under control at 6:36 p.m. but stayed on scene a while longer to keep an eye on any “hot spots,” according to BC M.D. Erwin with the Portsmouth Fire Department.

There was no one inside the burning structure and no injuries were reported.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.