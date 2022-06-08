PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials believe a fire Wednesday morning at a vacant house on Des Moines Avenue in Portsmouth was intentionally set.

Portsmouth firefighters responded to the fire at 1519 Des Moines Ave., at Deep Creek Blvd. and Duke Street, and found fire on the exterior of the two-story home. Firefighters knocked the fire down on the outside before moving inside to extinguish the flames, per Martin Erwin with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside at the time.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the case as arson. No other details have been released.