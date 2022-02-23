Fire at business on at London Blvd. and Elm Ave. in Portsmouth under investigation

Portsmouth firefighters are investigating another fire that broke out on Elm Avenue on Tuesday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters are investigating another business fire on Elm Avenue on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a business in a shopping center of Elm Avenue and London Boulevard. It came about two hours after firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on a conveyor belt at Wheelabrator Portsmouth on the other end of Elm Avenue. No injuries were reported in that fire.

When firefighters arrived at the second fire they found flames and smoke coming from the front, right corner of the building, and it took about an hour to get it under control.

No one was hurt in that fire as well.

Both fires are currently still under investigation.