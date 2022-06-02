PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Viewers told 10 On Your Side that they saw a large presence, including FBI agents, near Hobson Street and Portsmouth Boulevard.

When asked, FBI Norfolk released the following statement around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday:

FBI Norfolk is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area. As this situation remains an ongoing matter, we do not have additional details to provide at this time other than to say there is no additional threat to public safety.

More than two hours later, around 3:35 p.m., a spokeswoman told 10 On Your Side that “FBI Norfolk executed an arrest at that location this morning.”

They did not release the identity of the person or why they were arrested.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.