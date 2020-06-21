Fathers Day celebration held at Portsmouth senior living home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Commonwealth Senior Living at Churchland House celebrated Father’s day the best way they could Sunday.



The former pastor of Macedonia Church of God in Christ lives there. His son, the current pastor, came by to wish him a happy Father’s Day and offer blessings to other fathers there as well.



People were invited to come by, wear a mask, and social distance while they held a small church service outside. The executive director at Churchland House says COVID-19 has changed the way they’ve had to do things, but they still wanted to be able to celebrate fathers day.

“We wanted to make sure that our residents, our families knew how much we appreciated both of them and that we want them to celebrate the day. It might not be the typical way they would celebrate it, but we want to make it as special as possible,” said Executive Director of Commonwealth Senior Living at Churchland house Susan Ayala.



Throughout the day they held a parade of cars, where people were able to drive up, blow a kiss and give a gift to those living there.

