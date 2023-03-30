PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man is set to be sentenced Thursday after being convicted in the death of his 2-year-old son in 2021.

Rocky A. Mugynei II was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and child abuse back in September 2022.

Mugynei and another person, Talaysia Nelson, were both 18 years old when they were arrested for the incident. Both were initially charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse.

The charges stemmed from the incident that occurred on Feb. 9, 2021 when emergency medical crews responded to the apartment on Suburban Circle to find the 2-year-old boy on the floor and his father, Mugynei, performing CPR, court paperwork states.

The child was taken to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The medical examiner found the boy had bruises over most of his body, including “extensive” bruising on his neck. There were also bruises on his forehead, back of the head, arms, chest and left leg. There were scratches and abrasions on his arms, chest, left cheek, and above the right eye.