PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Sunday.

On March 5, around 7:42 a.m. police responded to the 260 block of Dale Drive in reference to a shooting.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 260 block of Dale Dr. around 7:42 am. Two adult males were injured. One is in critical condition, the other had fatal injuries. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/OeYIp2gzxc — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) March 5, 2023

When officers arrived they found two men, one was in critical condition and the other had fatal injuries.

No further information at this time.