Family seeks justice after woman hit and killed while walking with 2-year-old grandson and boyfriend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Family members say 49-year-old Connie Damond was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many.

Now, her loved ones are trying to figure out life without her after she was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday night off Jefferson Street in Portsmouth.

“She never had a bad word to say about anyone, she always tried to find the positive in people,” said Damond’s sister, Betty Walker.

10 On Your Side spoke with Damond’s daughter, brother and sister.

Walker says Damond was the heart and soul of the family.

She says Damond was with her boyfriend and 2-year-old grandson in a stroller walking back from dropping off her niece when they were hit.

“We’re just devastated. I can’t believe someone would do that. Leave a baby. Two grownups were unconscious and the baby was just left there by himself how could you do that to someone?” said Walker.

Walker says Damond died at the hospital hours later from a traumatic brain injury.

Walker says Damond’s boyfriend is still in the hospital with breathing tubes, and miraculously the 2-year-old only had scrapes and bruises.

Now the family wants closure, and that means the driver — who took her sister’s life and nearly two others — locked up.

“Please call the police and give the information. Any information you have would be appreciated so we can have some justice for our family,” said Walker.

Police have no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with hospital and memorial expenses.

You can donate to that by clicking here.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300.

