Family offering $1,000 reward for information regarding Portsmouth man’s homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a Portsmouth man is still looking for answers after he was gunned down early last year.

Detectives found Andre Bethea, 35, dead inside of a home on Nottingham Road, around 2 p.m. on February 16, 2020.

The call came in for police and medics to respond to an unresponsive male in the 800 block of Nottingham Road. Once officers arrived, they found an adult man with injuries to the torso.

Medics arrived and pronounced Bethea dead on the scene.

His family is now offering a separate $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspect responsible and help detectives bring them to justice.



The reward offered by the Bethea family is separate from the cash reward of up to $1000 that is already being offered through the Portsmouth Crime Line.