Family of woman who died at Portsmouth City Jail settles wrongful death lawsuit for $500K

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a woman who died at Portsmouth City Jail in 2017 has settled its wrongful death lawsuit for $500,000.

In the suit, Pamela Riddick’s family said the workers at the jail were negligent and too understaffed to be aware Riddick was in trouble.

Riddick’s fellow inmate told WAVY she screamed for help for 30 to 40 minutes before Riddick was discovered in medical distress. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I had banged on the bars with the cup. I had called for them. I yelled for them. I waved my washcloth outside the bars,” said Leslie Newman.

The family had called for a special grand jury to investigate.