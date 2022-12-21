PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth mother, along with police, are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run that left a teen injured in the crosswalk of a busy intersection.

The accident happened this past Friday just after 3:00 p.m. outside the Citgo gas station at Towne Point Road and Twin Pines Road.

17-year-old Jashawn Spellman was riding his bike home from a job interview at KFC. He got the job and was just minutes from his home. He tells 10 On Your Side he was in the crosswalk when a man driving a truck plowed through the intersection and left him in the road as he drove away.

In an edited video loop of the incident provided by Portsmouth police, a dark gray truck can be seen speeding across the road.

“I just braced for impact. There’s nothing much more I could really do in half a second,” Spellman recalled.

Spellman’s mom, Latoya Little, woke up to a phone call from her son’s girlfriend’s family who just so happened to be driving by and witnessed the accident.

“That was probably one of the scariest moments of my life,” Little told 10 On Your Side.

Spellman says in the immediate aftermath his adrenaline was surging.

“The first few seconds I didn’t feel it. I tried to get up, walk, I tried taking one step then I just dropped,” Spellman stated.

The teen blacked out and later woke to his family and paramedics surrounding him. Today, Spellman has an injured knee and is struggling to walk but has no broken bones and is happy to be alive.

“That’s probably the most pain I ever felt in my life,” Spellman recalled.

Little just wants the man responsible to come forward.

“If you hit a dog in the street, that warrants you to stop and check on them. If you hit a human being, a kid, you don’t even know if he’s ok, you just drove off. I’m very disheartened by that. If nothing else he deserves an apology. Something, that you care,” Little said.

Spellman tells us he often rides his bike along Twin Pines and Towne Point Roads, taking the route daily for school and work.

“It’s just like dang I go there every day. I go the store, school, I go there. It’s just like why? I was definitely a little paranoid at first because I live here. I live close to here but I’m just praying it was an accident. I’m very grateful it wasn’t worse,” Spellman concluded.

All those with information about this incident are urged to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.