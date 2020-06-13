Family of man severely injured by falling statue updates community on his recovery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Raising awareness for racial injustice. That’s what Chris Green’s family says he wanted to do at Wednesday night’s protest in Olde Towne Portsmouth.

“This is something he’s always wanted to do,” said his sister Leslie Perkins.

Perkins says as protesters were trying to taking down one of the soldier statues at the confederate monument that night, Green was trying to make sure others were safe.



“In the midst of doing that, he was moving people away, backing them up, he was asking them to please get away, watch out, this statue is about to come down,” she said.

Green was taken to the Sentara Norfolk General hospital where his wife says he is taking baby steps in his recovery.



“Even though he’s not focused on anything, it felt good that he was at least able to open his eyes a tad bit and then close them,” said Tonieh Brisbane-Green.



His sister says doctors continue to take him off sedation to test how he responds. They’ll call his name out, and ask him to give them a thumbs up.



“He’s been responding steadily to those reactions and they have reduced the sedation,” she said.



The community has rallied around Green who is a father of two young boys. A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with medical expenses and together, more than 40 thousand dollars has been raised.



“I have never seen before the community coming together so quickly,” said Perkins.

They ask for continued prayers from the community.

Latest Posts