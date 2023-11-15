PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A son, father and nephew, Darrio Mundon was tragically killed Saturday in Portsmouth.

Mundon’s family is “devastated” following a deadly gunfight on Virginia Avenue.

Police were called to the London Oaks neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, Mundon was found lying in the grass near a playground.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins shared a video online Monday night, updating the public.

Jenkins explained that there was a gun battle where the 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the crossfire.

“Mr. Mundon was an innocent person, and my heart goes out to his family, and we want to offer our condolence on behalf of the police department,” Jenkins said. “His death was totally senseless,” adding, “Mr. Mundon lost his life tragically and senselessly.”

Mundon’s family shared a few pictures and details with WAVY.com about him.

“Our family is just heartbroken right now,” the email stated.

“He was a caretaker for his grandmother and a light in our family,” the family said. “This random, senseless act of violence has completely devastated us and left his daughter without her father and robbed his mother of her last son.”

His mom, Tracee created a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.

Jenkins credited video from the scene and help from people in the area with the arrest of two suspects.

LeShon Byrd, 26, and a 17-year-old juvenile are now in custody.

Police are still searching for another 17-year-old, along with 17-year-old Ja’marion Williams, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is asked to call the police department at 757-393-8536.