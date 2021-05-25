Family, friends remember man killed in Portsmouth shooting over the weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The community held a candlelight memorial for a man killed over the weekend in Portsmouth.

Twenty-four-year-old Jeffrey Baysmore Jr. died in a shooting early Saturday morning on George Washington Highway.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was also injured, but investigators have not said what may have led up to shots being fired. Police have not announced any arrests or possible suspects.

We’re told Jeffrey Baysmore Jr. was a father, a beloved son and friend.

Over 100 family and friends of Jeffrey Baysmore Jr. came out to the memorial off George Washington Highway, not far from where the 24-year-old was gunned down two days before.

His parents said they’re still in disbelief.

“He was just a good guy with a big heart and he was a jokester,” said his father, Jeff Baysmore Sr.

Family and friends shared tears, laughs, and memories of Jeffrey Baysmore Jr. We’re told he loved basketball and he liked to show off his personality through his socks.

“He didn’t care — pink, yellow, green, he loved socks. My son was unique he was one-of-a-kind,” said Robin Parham, his mother.

He also leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

His family said the gun violence has to stop.

“I’m from the old Portsmouth — 80s and 90s, it was nothing like this. These new people just cowboys. Everybody got a gun. Nobody willing to put their hands up and fight anymore,” said Jeff Baysmore Sr.

They’re pleading with the community to put the guns down once and for all.

“I don’t want nobody else to experience this right here. This is deep,” Parham said.