Fake WAVY social media post circulating on social media

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fake social media post claiming to be from WAVY News 10 about the coronavirus is circulating online.

The post, which uses the WAVY logo, claims a Maury High School student in Norfolk may have been exposed to the coronavirus last Saturday. The post claims the student is being rushed for testing.

This is not a real post and did not come from WAVY News 10. There have been no official reports of any students in the Norfolk Public School system being exposed to the coronavirus.

If you see this post, please do not share it.

A screenshot shows a fake WAVY post circulating saying a Norfolk teen has coronavirus symptoms. This account is not a WAVY account, and is not affiliated with WAVY-TV 10. (WAVY photo)

