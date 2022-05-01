Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Samantha Ash

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Physical science teacher at Waters Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Samantha Ash’s impact in her classroom, as well as the overall school environment at Waters Middle, is quite evident. When you walk into Ash’s classroom — empty of students and a teacher — you can see firsthand both the care and instructional quality she has built into her room’s physical environment. In addition, Ash has an incredible rapport with her students, and they work hard to perform well in her class. Her name is always one of the first to come up when there is a leadership role or project that needs assistance. She has been called “truly a valuable asset” to the Waters school community.