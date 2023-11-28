“[This was] One of the worst offenses that can occur... The seriousness of that offense does require a lengthy sentence” ~ U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, former Portsmouth police officer Cleshaun A. Cox, 31, was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor while on duty.

Cox was accused of using his position as a police officer to abduct and sexually assault a 17-year-old girl in May 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the federal charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. He was convicted of abduction and carnal knowledge in August 2021 in Portsmouth Circuit Court. The 5-year sentence he received for those charges ended on Nov 2.

Along with the prison sentence, he’ll be subjected to five years of supervised release and is required to register as a sex offender.

The government had requested a 20-year sentence. The judge noted that the maximum statutory sentence for the charge is life imprisonment.

The U.S. attorney prosecuting the case told the court that Cox had engaged in a “multi-step plan,” and then took steps to cover it up, including lying to investigators. She also noted that he had targeted a minor and used intimidation.

Referring to a victim impact statement written by the victim’s mother, she said he’d killed a part of her daughter that can’t be replaced.

Cox’s defense attorney requested a sentence of 15 years, arguing that his previous sentence should be considered.

Cox, appearing in an orange prison jumpsuit, addressed the court briefly Tuesday. He apologized for the pain and anguish he’d caused. He said he’d failed law enforcement and the Portsmouth community.

The judge described the crime as “one of the worst offenses that can occur,” both because of the damage to public trust in law enforcement as well as the ongoing, far-reaching effects sexual assault can have on a person.

Before announcing the sentence, she said she needed to send a “clear message that this type of conduct by those in power is not acceptable.”

“There are no words to describe Officer Cox’s breach of our public trust,” Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a press release. “The pain that he inflicted on the victim and the community is incalculable, but I hope this resolution can bring some measure of peace to those affected.”

“Sworn police officers are entrusted with safeguarding and protecting our community,” said Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office. “Cleshaun Cox broke that trust when he, while acting under color of law, physically assaulted a teenage girl and violated her rights to bodily integrity. I hope today’s sentence brings some semblance of justice to the victim and her family, as well as sends a message that officers who abuse their positions of power to commit abhorrent acts will be held accountable.”

The judge acknowledged the victim also has a pending civil lawsuit in Portsmouth court.