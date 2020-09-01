Event in support of ‘Portsmouth 14,’ group charged after Confederate monument protest, being held Tuesday

Protesters gather in Portsmouth at the Confederate monument. A man was injured when demonstrators toppled one of the soldier statues. (Photo credit: Jomarie Javier)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — People are set to show their support for State Sen. Louise Lucas and others who face charges in connection to the June protest at Portsmouth’s Confederate monument that left a man seriously hurt.

The drive-up event in support of the “Portsmouth 14” is happening at 7 at Grove Community Family Life Center. The “Portsmouth 14” refers to Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and the 13 others originally charged by police last month. Lucas was among eight charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. Both are felonies.

On Monday, police announced charges for five other people.

Last Monday, Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke — Sen. Lucas’ daughter — was charged with misdemeanors after she publicly called for the firing of the police chief in the case, an act that allgedly violates the city code.

Sen. Lucas and the 13 others are due in court on Sept. 4.

Latest Posts: