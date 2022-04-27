PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is asking for public feedback on a proposed cleanup plan for sediment and soil contamination at a site in Portsmouth.

According to an EPA document, the 33-acre Peck Iron and Metal site was previously home to a scrap metal processing operation from 1945 to 1999. The facility, located southwest of the intersection of Elm Avenue and Victory Boulevard, bought and processed scrap metal from military bases, other governmental entities and local businesses, including electric power and rail companies.

Some of the items processed included electrical transformers containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), lead/acid batteries, components of naval vessels, aircraft and tanks, insulated copper cables and demilitarized ordnance, the EPA said.

Those items may have contained radioactive material such as radium-226, and investigations at the site found PCBs and heavy metals.

The EPA has developed a plan to clean up the site.

Comments can be submitted with feedback on the plan between April 27 and May 27. Public comment will be factored into the final cleanup plan, with consultation with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Comments can be submitted by mail, email or voicemail.

A recorded video presentation is on the EPA’s website about the site.

The EPA will hold an in-person question-and-answer session on the plan from 6-7:30 p.m. May 11 at the Cradock Civic League, 82 Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.

A phone-in Q&A session will also be held 7-7:30 p.m. May 18. The conference line is (484) 352-3221 and the code is 54068971.

Scroll to the “What is my role in the process” section of this document to learn more about how to submit comments.