PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic district out of Portsmouth received a report of an empty kayak drifting in the Piankatank River on Saturday.
The kayak is a single-person, Trailblazer Pelican kayak that was in the vicinity of the Route 3 Twiggs Ferry Road Bridge area.
Anyone with information should contact the command center’s number at 757-483-8567.
The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is the Fifth Coast Guard District headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, and covers the waters of New Jersey through North Carolina.
More information can be found online.
Latest News
- Universal Orlando reopening to public June 5; strict safety measures to enter
- Crash on I-264 at Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth; injuries reported
- Empty kayak found floating in Piankatank River; contact USCG with info
- Volunteers continue Memorial Day weekend tradition cleaning up historic African American cemeteries
- VIDEO: One-month-old baby gorilla at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium