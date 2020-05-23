Empty kayak found floating in Piankatank River; contact USCG with info

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic district out of Portsmouth received a report of an empty kayak drifting in the Piankatank River on Saturday.

The kayak is a single-person, Trailblazer Pelican kayak that was in the vicinity of the Route 3 Twiggs Ferry Road Bridge area.

Anyone with information should contact the command center’s number at 757-483-8567.

The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is the Fifth Coast Guard District headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, and covers the waters of New Jersey through North Carolina.

