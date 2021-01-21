Elizabeth River Crossings names new CEO; David Sullivan

David Sullivan has been named CEO of Elizabeth River Crossings. Photo courtesy of the Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, Abertis and Manulife Investment Management announced they have named David Sullivan the new Chief Executive Officer of Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC.

In November of 2020, Elizabeth River Crossings was purchased by Albertis Infrastructures for more than $2 billion in agreement with investment firm John Hancock.

The company said Sullivan will move into the position after serving nearly four years as the Director of Revenue for ERC.

“Being born and raised in Hampton Roads, I have always appreciated the importance of transportation infrastructure to connect our communities,” Sullivan said.

Elizabeth River Crossings said Sullivan has made a transformative presence in the Hampton Roads region.

He began his career working for the City of Virginia Beach, advancing to serve as Chief Information Officer and Deputy City Manager, before spending years at Hampton Roads Transit.

Before joining ERC, Sullivan worked for the City of Norfolk, serving as Chief Information Officer for the city and then Executive Director of the Slover Library.

“I’m proud to be part of the positive changes the company has made over the past few years to provide connectivity, quality customer service, jobs, and community support, and I look forward to furthering that work with the excellent team at ERC,” said David Sullivan.

Sullivan has experience in information technology, strategic planning, operations management, financial administration, and customer service.

“With strong skills in managing both people and finances, Sullivan is the perfect person to lead ERC as it continues its mission of connecting the communities of Portsmouth, Norfolk and all of Coastal Virginia,” Elizabeth River Crossings said in a press release.

In addition, according to the ERC, Sullivan oversaw the organization, planning, and direction of the company’s technology functions.

His efforts have helped thousands of customers around the region connect with ERC to more easily manage their accounts.

Latest Posts