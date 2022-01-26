Elizabeth River Crossings names new CEO

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Anna Bonet has been named chief executive officer of Elizabeth River Crossings following the retirement of David Sullivan.



Anna joins ERC from a 21-year career at Abertis, majority owner of ERC, where she began as a project manager in the Mergers & Acquisitions department, helping the company expand its global footprint.



In 2009, she was named chief financial officer of Autopistas España, Abertis’ Spanish tollroad subsidiary, and was appointed to chief executive officer in 2017.

David Sullivan’s retirement went into effect January 21. Sullivan was named CEO by Abertis and Manulife Investment Management, owners of ERC, in January of last year. Prior to being CEO, he served as director of revenue.

Anna helped steer ERC’s $3.2 million expansion of its toll relief program, as announced by former Governor Northam in November 2021.



Born and raised in Spain, Anna is fluent in Spanish, English, French and Italian. She holds a bachelor’s

degree in business administration from Universitat de Lleida and a master’s degree in economic and

financial management from Esade Business School in Barcelona. She also completed the London

Business School senior executive program in 2018.