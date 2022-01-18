Elizabeth River Crossings CEO announces retirement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The CEO of Elizabeth River Crossings is retiring.

David Sullivan announced his retirement Tuesday, effective January 21. Sullivan was named CEO by Abertis and Manulife Investment Management, owners of ERC, in January of last year. Prior to being CEO, he served as director of revenue.

Sullivan has worked at ERC for nearly 5 years leading key initiatives to enhance customer experience, improving call handling, streamlining billing practices and launching an online account management system.



Under Sullivan, ERC became the first company in the world to have a 100% built-for-cloud tolling system.



In his 50-year career, he served 32 years in Virginia Beach, six years at Hampton Roads Transit, six years in Norfolk, and almost five years at ERC.