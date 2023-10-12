PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators are searching for 70-year-old Barry Stephen Crocker. He was last seen in 900 Block of County around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit and possibly a blue baseball cap with a red “B” on it. Crocker usually wears a lanyard around his neck with his Housing Specialist name and number on it, shuffles when he walks and has a gruff sounding voice.

Courtesy: PPD

Crocker has some medical issues and show signs of onset dementia, police said. He is described as 5’3” and weighs between 140-150 lbs., police said.