Driver sent to the hospital after crashing into monument in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was sent to the hospital after crashing into a monument in Portsmouth early Saturday morning.

According to police, the driver of an SUV struck the monument at Court St. and High St. at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday and caused damage to the fencing and the statue.

The driver was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver was later charged with DUI. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

