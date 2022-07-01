PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a silver sedan crashed into a Portsmouth apartment building on Friday morning and then drove off, police say.

Police are looking for a silver sedan that had heavy front end damage. The fire department responded and all occupants in the building in the 900 block of Randolph Street were safe and no injuries were reported. The building did have structural damage.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing and no photos of the suspect vehicle have been shared at this time.

WAVY went to get video of the scene but was told to leave by property management.