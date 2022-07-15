PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a Kia Soul was killed in a crash early Friday on Interstate 264 at Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth.

Virginia State Police were called at 1:47 a.m. to investigate and found that the car had gone off the roadway and struck the treeline on westbound I-264.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the car and what appears to have been a fire.

The identity of the driver is still unknown and the vehicle did not have registration, police say.

The medical examiner will work to determine the identity of the driver and police are still investigating.