Drive-thru trunk-or-treat event in Portsmouth Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the CDC advising against what it considers high-risk activities, including traditional trick-or-treating, many are left wondering how to celebrate safely.

Communities across Hampton Roads have worked to organize alternative ways to celebrate the spooky season while social distancing.

For years, Portsmouth Parks and Recreation has hosted trunk-or-treat event at the Pavilion.

It’s still happening, but will be on wheels this time around.

“Of course, large groups are not ideal right now with COVID, so we brainstormed and came up with a drive-thru if you will. It’ll be at I.C. Norcom High School,” said Director of Parks Rec and Tourism for Portsmouth Mark Palamarchuck.

The event is free and will be held Saturday, Oct. 24. It”s be open to trick-or-treaters while supplies last.

Palamarchuck says they’ve prepackaged 3,000 goody bags.

He says masks are strongly encouraged and walk-ups are not allowed to prevent group gatherings.

“We thought it was very important. A lot of events are getting canceled nationwide right now so we wanted to be able to do something for the kids, especially those who won’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year,” he explained.

Palamarchuck says Portsmouth has not banned trick or treating but instead left it up to the families’ discretion.

He says this event is a great safe option.

Usually, multiple police departments participate in the trunk-or-treat. This year, their presence will be smaller but some officers will help hand out the goods.

The trunk-or-treat drive-thru is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

Trick-or-treaters must be under 12 years old and with an adult.

