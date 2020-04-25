Drive-thru pet pantry in Portsmouth hands out plenty of dog food

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of pounds dog food were handed out today at the Portsmouth Humane Society’s drive-thru Pet Pantry.

“We arrived to set up and we already had people lined up in the parking lot and one lady said she was here at 6 o’clock,” said Portsmouth Humane Society Board President Erica Nestler.



The Portsmouth Humane Society says they received a large donation from an organization that helped them give back to the community.

“MDV Spartan Nash gave a wonderful donation of dog food and dog treats, wet and dry, and we are so excited to be able to help people who are having a hard time right now,” said Nestler.



Nestler says people would drive up, drivers would tell them what kind of dogs they have, and those onsite would place the bags of food in the car.

“It’s very rewarding, we have a wonderful team of volunteers who came out and everyone is doing their best to social distance,” she said.



She says this wont be their last pet pantry. They’re looking to hold a cat pantry soon as well.

She says with such a large donation, giving this food out to the community does not take away from animals at the shelter. She says they are still looking to collect donations and looking for volunteers.



If you would like more information: https://portsmouthhumanesociety.org/

