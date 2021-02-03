Double tragedy for Portsmouth schools inspires program to ease pandemic-related stress

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Around noon on Aug. 5, a 17-year-old Portsmouth High school student was walking along High Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire and killed her. Later, her distraught boyfriend reportedly went to the crime scene and took his own life.

Tamara Shewmake, a member of the Portsmouth School Board, used that double tragedy and another unrelated suicide as the impetus for a school-based initiative to reach out to children, adults, and even educators who are crying out for help during this deadly pandemic.

“We had one too many suicides to happen, so we needed to find a way to be a resource for those we serve within our community,” said Shewmake.

Shewmake wears at least three hats. She serves on the school board, works on the administrative team for the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and is the mother of three children who attend Portsmouth Public Schools.

Tamara Shewmake, far left (WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

(Photo courtesy: Tamara Shewmake)

After collaborating with school board colleagues and the administration, the school system this week launched “Here to Help.” The webpage on the school system’s website is an all-hands effort to reach out to children, their parents, and even educators who need help.

Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Schools)

Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III says while classrooms remain virtual, the program offers virtual and real programs to address the mental health needs of the entire school community.

“That’s why we came up with this campaign. We decided this time to make a greater emphasis on it, to put the word out and to do a video so we can post it on social media,” he said.

The webpage will assist the boots-on-the-ground-educators who go door-to-door to find children who have logged out and dropped out of virtual schools.

“If we have students who are not signing on or logging into their lessons, we are sending out our attendance liaisons to find out what going on. We do a physical visit to their homes to find out where they are to make sure everybody is OK,” said Bracey.

Over the past year, veteran counselor Shaunielle Perry-Wallace has been working virtually with elementary students who typically would ask about the “three Rs.” Today, they are asking tough questions about death.

Shaunielle Perry-Wallace (Photo courtesy: Shaunielle Perry-Wallace)

“Some have lost family members. They have shared they have lost family members due to COVID. They are asking: What if I catch COVID? What’s going to happen?” said Perry-Wallace.

Perry-Wallace says the children are also mourning the loss of that personal contact that can’t be duplicated in a Zoom classroom.

“Definitely being at school, the different routines, even though there is a system a routine for virtual learning, it’s different from actually being in the classroom,” said Perry-Wallace.

With Here to Help up and running, administrators and board members are looking into whether Saturday school or some form of year-round school will be required to help students catch up.

“We have to figure out a way to assist those students who may not have received the best education possible during this virtual environment,” said Shewmake.

The Aug. 5, 2020 death of the 17-year-old high school girl, identified as La’Myricle Lee, remains a mystery.

Police ask that anyone with information on the case contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.